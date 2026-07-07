(L-R) Maricela Cueva, Lorena Alamillo

VPE Communications, which helps organizations authentically connect with diverse audiences, celebrates 38 years in business and announces a new ownership structure. Agency president Maricela Cueva and senior strategist Lorena Alamillo will assume ownership of the agency, succeeding CEO Patricia Pérez, who is retiring. Cueva, who has been with the agency since 2002, has shaped campaigns across sectors including health equity, education, civic engagement and social impact. Alamillo has developed outreach campaigns that connect brands and organizations with core audiences. Founded in 1988, VPE specializes in integrated campaigns that combine media relations, digital engagement, community outreach, and in-market activations, linked with culturally relevant storytelling. “I have every confidence that Maricela and Lorena will continue to build on our legacy while leading the agency into an exciting new era of engagement and impact," said Pérez.

Debbie Chin

Praytell expands into the Asian market with the opening of a new office in Singapore. The office is built to support global brands navigating complex Asian markets, while also serving as a launching pad for brands that are looking to expand into the U.S. and beyond. It is led by Debbie Chin, who joins the agency as EVP, Asia. Chin was previously SVP strategic planning at Weber Shandwick. Praytell’s Singapore office will combine its creative communications capabilities with the regional strengths of sister agencies including global experience marketing agency George P. Johnson and cultural brand experience agency DARKHORSE. "While much of the industry is consolidating, we are actively investing in growth,” said Praytell CEO Beth Cleveland. “With Debbie leading the charge from Singapore, we are pairing our independent, agile spirit with her deep regional expertise to deliver the innovative, localized storytelling that global brands need right now."

The International Public Relations Network, which brings together approximately 50 independent public relations and communications agencies located in more than 100 cities across over 30 countries, unveils a new visual identity and redesigned website. The rebrand, intended to provide a dynamic platform for IPRN’s growing global community of agencies, was introduced at the organization’s 2026 Annual General Meeting in Rome, Italy. During the meeting, Michelle Mekky, founder and CEO of Mekky Media, was reelected to serve another term as IPRN's North American regional chair and executive board member. "The exchange of ideas, experiences and best practices helps all of us better serve our clients, while the relationships built through the network create meaningful opportunities for collaboration across borders,” said Mekky. IPRN will next gather in Tokyo for its 2027 Annual General Meeting.