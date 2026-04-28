Arthur Sadoun

Publicis Groupe’s H1 net revenues inched ahead by 1.1 percent to $8.3B. Organic growth hit the 4.7 percent mark.

CEO Arthur Sadoun said the firm “once again delivered a very strong first half of the year, accelerating on every front last quarter.”

On an organic basis, North America recorded 5 percent growth, while Europe was up 4.5 percent and Asia-Pacific showed a 4.1 percent hike powered by a 9.4 percent advance in China.

Sadoun expects “continued momentum in new business” to drive growth for the rest of the year despite ongoing macroeconomic difficulties.

He boosted full-year organic growth guidance to +4.5 percent to 5 percent from 4 percent to 5 percent.

Sadoum called H1 a “period of accelerated investment, as we continued to demonstrate that our strategy is the polar opposite of our peers.”