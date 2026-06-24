Moran Global Strategies has signed a six-month $240K agreement with Uganda to enhance its political and economic ties with the US.

The firm of former Virginia Democratic Congressman Jim Moran will develop a program to increase the volume of exports from Uganda to the US and advocate for more American direct investment in the African country.

It will lobby for the elimination or reduction of the 15 percent tariff imposed on Uganda in 2025 and push for its readmission for eligibility in the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

MGS is to arrange high-level official and non-official meetings with Uganda's representative with the White House, Office of the First Lady, and Members of Congress.

The pact also calls for the firm to devise a “think tank ecosystem influence plan.” The targets include American Enterprise Institute, Heritage Foundation, America First Policy Institute and Hudson Institute.

As requested by president Trump, Uganda on July 14 agreed in principle to commit 500 troops to the Board of Peace’s International Stabilization Force in Gaza.

Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Albania, Kosovo and Morocco also have pledged troops.