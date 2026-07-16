Jeffrey Rosen

Jeffrey Rosen, senior chair of the corporate department at legal firm Debevoise & Plimpton, joins FGS Global, where he will serve as senior advisor.

At Debevoise & Plimpton, Rosen led the firm’s representation on numerous high-profile M&A transactions, joint ventures and restructurings, and regularly counseled boards and senior management on critical governance issues, including risk management and activist challenges.

He ranked in Band 1 for corporate M&A by Chambers Global (2017-2026), which has described him as a “major force in the market,” “one of the finest lawyers in town,” “excellent at deal strategy and execution” and “extraordinarily experienced, intelligent and creative.”

FGS is consistently named as a Band 1 communications firm by Chambers.

“Having partnered with Jeff many times on mission critical client assignments, we know the remarkable depth of his expertise advising boards and senior executives across the same corporate matters where we specialize—from transactions to activist defense,” said Andrew Cole, deputy global CEO and co-lead of the transactions & financial communications practice at FGS Global.