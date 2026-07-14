Lori Ruggiero

HUNTER brings on Lori Ruggiero as managing director of its corporate communications practice. Ruggiero was most recently managing director/EVP at 5W. Before joining 5W in 2016, she was EVP content & strategy at North 6th Agency. She has also served as a television news producer at NBC, CNN, Fox Business, ESPN and Al Jazeera America. Reporting to HUNTER CEO Grace Leong, Ruggiero will lead the agency’s roster of corporate and B2B clients, working across media relations, social media, influencer marketing, content and generative engine optimization. “Her unique combination of newsroom experience and executive advisory expertise, particularly within the AI and fintech industries, will help our clients navigate their most important moments, from business transformation to financial milestones, with confidence," said Leong.

Tony Cheevers

Covo Intelligence, an independent research and intelligence firm, names Tony Cheevers director of strategic growth. Cheevers joins the firm from Researchscape, where he led sales, communications and marketing initiatives since 2015, most recently as customer success officer and a member of the firm's customer satisfaction team. Previously, he held leadership roles at Virgin (UK), KLM (Netherlands), Schlumberger (France) and the U.S. Postal Service. At Covo, Cheevers will lead strategic growth, working to deepen relationships with brands and agency partners as well as expand the firm's client base across its research and consulting work. "He's spent his career building genuine relationships with brands and agencies, always in service of helping them uncover the truth about their markets and customers, and that's exactly the standard our clients have come to expect from us,” said Covo Intelligence founder and president Colby Vogt.

Brian Swarth

MS NOW (formerly NSNBC), one of the platforms spun off by Comcast as Versant Media Group, hires Brian Swarth as SVP of marketing, effective July 20. Swarth was most recently SVP, product strategy and business operations at AMC Networks. He previously held executive positions at Showtime, Audacy’s podcast division and MTV Networks. In his new post, Swarth will be tasked with leading MS NOW’s audience growth, brand strategy, consumer engagement and marketing transformation across linear, digital, DTC, social, live events and experiential. “His experience in growing brands, launching direct-to-consumer businesses, and navigating periods of transformation will help us build on our successes as we continue to write the next chapter for MS NOW,” said MS NOW president Rebecca Kutler in a staff memo obtained by Variety.