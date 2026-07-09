Rubenstein Public Relations comes on board as agency of record for Wellgistics Health, a Tampa, FL based health IT company, ahead of the company’s planned reorganization to an AI-integrated healthcare ecosystem. RPR will drive a comprehensive communications campaign to support thought leadership, public positioning and amplify licensed technologies under a consolidated portfolio of brands. Wellgistics Health is launching the Health Lives Here mobile application. The goal of the app is to consolidate wearable data, electronic health records and virtual clinical services with an AI compliance coach to streamline care and optimize treatment outcomes. “Our goal is to create a digital, consolidated platform that empowers patients to make better decisions by offering a comprehensive view of all their health information,” said Wellgistics Health interim co-CEO Gerald Commissiong.

CIIC PR is named agency of record for Drey Hotel and Terraces at The Drey, a travel and lifestyle destination located within mixed-use development The Village Dallas. CIIC PR will lead strategic communications, media relations, thought leadership, influencer relations and brand visibility initiatives surrounding the opening of Terraces at The Drey, while elevating awareness of the broader ecosystem within The Village Dallas. Designed for business and leisure travelers, extended stays and groups, Terraces at The Drey integrates the comfort and connection of residential living with the service, design, and amenities of a luxury hotel. “This launch gives us the opportunity to introduce a truly compelling story to both regional and national audiences, and we couldn't be more energized to bring it to life,” said CIIC PR CEO & founder Carolyn Izzo.

quench, which focuses on clients in the food and beverage sectors, is engaged as agency of record for Home Run Inn Pizza, a nearly-80-year-old, Chicago-based brand. The partnership will support the company’s restaurant and retail businesses in a push to introduce more consumers nationwide to its signature tavern-style pizza while reinforcing the heritage that made it a Chicago favorite. One of the agency’s first assignments will be to develop an integrated brand platform that connects Home Run Inn’s longstanding restaurant roots with its growing frozen pizza business, leveraging brand strategy, creative development, communications planning and retail activation. “The challenge isn’t changing who we are. It’s making sure more people experience what has made this brand special for generations,” said Home Run Inn Pizza CEO Dan Costello. “quench gets that, and we’re thrilled to have them on board as our partner in this stage of evolution."