Boston Globe Media acquires InstaTrac, a company that provides subscription-based services aimed at making government information easier to find, track, and understand. Its products include MassTrac, a legislative tracking and government intelligence platform that cover developments on Beacon Hill, and MuniTrac, a municipal service offering searchable access to local meetings, agendas, minutes, and transcripts across Massachusetts. The acquisition is meant to expand Boston Globe Media's ability to access and analyze government information while creating new opportunities to strengthen reporting, support transparency, and innovate in local journalism. The InstaTrac team will join Boston Globe Media as part of the transition. Founded by former journalist Michael Segal, the company was launched in 1994 partnership with the former Phoenix Media Group. "Michael and his team recognized early on that people don't just need access to information—they need help understanding what it means. That philosophy aligns directly with our mission at Boston Globe Media,” said Boston Globe Media CEO Linda Henry.

Michael Caruso

AARP names former New Republic CEO and publisher Michael Caruso as its SVP and chief content officer, unifying the organization's portfolio of media, live events and digital platforms. Caruso most recently served as chief strategy officer at SourceBase AI, a service that allows journalists, investigators and enterprises to search, query and trace answers to verified source materials. He has also held senior positions at Vanity Fair, The Wall Street Journal, Smithsonian and The Hill. In his new role, Caruso will oversee AARP's full content portfolio, including the publications AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin; content on AARP.org; the organization's books division; the Movies for Grownups franchise and annual awards program; and AARP Studios, which produces content across social media platforms. “Across our print, digital platforms and video, his focus will be on strengthening our editorial voice and ensuring our content resonates deeply with our audiences,” said AARP EVP and chief marketing officer Anna Banks.

The Fund for American Studies, an educational nonprofit, awards its inaugural Journalism Excellence Fellowships. The Fellowship is designed to develop writers who can engage complex issues thoughtfully, challenge prevailing orthodoxies when warranted and contribute original, well-reasoned reporting and opinion perspectives to the national conversation. They will spend nine to 12 months working alongside top writers, reporters and media professionals at leading news outlets. The Fellows for 2026-27 are Daniel Idfresne, who will be working with The Boston Globe Opinion and Ashley Dowdney, who will be working with The Washington Post Opinion. Idfresne and Dowdney will participate in TFAS educational and professional programs alongside other participants of TFAS’s Center for Excellence in Journalism programs, including the Rago, Novak and Media Accelerator Fellows. “These roles will allow fellows to launch their careers at publications that shape how Americans understand the most important issues of our time, under the mentorship of editors and writers operating at the very top of the field,” said director of the Center for Excellence in Journalism Ryan Wolfe.