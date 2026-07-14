Jarrod Moses

Edelman names United Entertainment Group CEO Jarrod Moses as vice chairman. Moses will continue in his role at UEG, a joint venture between Edelman's parent company, DJE Holdings, and United Talent Agency that operates as part of the Edelman network. In his expanded role, Moses will work to advance Edelman's culture-led marketing and communications capabilities by bringing together its corporate communications, reputation advisory and marketing expertise, leveraging UEG's relationships across the entertainment, sports and creator ecosystems to deliver culturally connected, impactful and measurable programs for clients. “Jarrod has built an extraordinary career at the intersection of culture, creativity and business,” said Edelman CEO Richard Edelman. “His vision, entrepreneurial mindset and ability to translate cultural relevance into business results make him uniquely qualified to help lead this next phase of our growth.”

Matthew Wagner

Burson brings on Matthew Wagner, who was most recently global client relationship manager and energy sector lead at Edelman, as EVP and global client leader. Wagner previously served as chair of Edelman’s U.S. public affairs practice, as well as a press secretary on Capitol Hill and a speechwriter at the U.S. Treasury Department. He brings extensive expertise and client leadership in several of Burson’s growth sectors, including automotive, energy and industrials. “Matt brings strategic perspective and leadership capabilities required to steward our significant client relationships,” said Burson global chief client and growth officer Michelle Hutton. The agency has also promoted chief client and growth officer Beth Marrano to U.S. chief growth and marketing officer, and global client leader Dan Susong to U.S. chief client officer. “Beth and Dan have played significant roles in the scaling of Burson to-date, and this evolution allows Burson to create dedicated focus across growth and client leadership,” said Burson U.S. CEO Craig Buchholz.

Jodi Maroney

The Key PR appoints Jodi Maroney as principal. Maroney joins the agency after a 25-year run at Access Brand Communications, where she was most recently SVP and partner. She has led successful agency teams for B2B and consumer tech clients. At The Key PR, she will focus on driving growth (particularly in B2B tech); mentoring staff; and client leadership. “I’ve long been bullish on the benefits of independent agencies for clients, teammates and the media,” said The Key PR founder and CEO Martha Shaughnessy. “Jodi’s recognition of The Key as the best place to deliver senior counsel, creative solutions and the personal accountability clients need—especially in a rapidly evolving market—is a great validation of what we’ve built, and will only accelerate our path forward.”