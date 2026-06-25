Pete Hegseth

Emphasizing the wrong 'T.' Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he wants soldiers to screen for testosterone deficiency so his "warfighters can operate at their absolute best." His goal is to achieve a “high-T Department of War.”

Pete got it wrong. It’s as if he envisions today’s army engaging in combat as soldiers did during the Crusades. After all, he did name his 2020 book, “American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free.”

Ukraine has shown that testosterone levels are meaningless in today’s warfare-by-drone. The average lifespan of a Russian infantryman is measured in hours, not years. They are nothing more than drone-fodder for the Ukrainians.

Drones do not distinguish between high-T and low-T Russians. Both are targeted and killed.

Hegseth should forget about testosterone levels and focus his sights on creating a “high-T(tech) Department of War.”

New York governor Kathy Hochul’s decision to take a one-year pause in permitting data centers is a winning issue for her.

More than half (53 percent) of voters oppose construction of data centers in the own neighborhood, even if they are projected to provide jobs and local revenues, according to the July Harvard Center for American Political Studies/Harris poll.

Only 25 percent support local data centers.

The poll found that though 57 percent of respondents use artificial intelligence, they worry about its long-term impact on society.

Fifty-seven percent believe AI will degrade society and trigger mass unemployment, rather than create added value.

A plurality (53 percent) are more likely to support a candidate who favors slowing down AI development.

That’s music to Kathy’s ears.

Blame it on JD. In leading ceasefire negotiations, the vice president was in way over his head, which led to a “memorandum of misunderstanding” in favor of the Iranians. Vance failed to bail out Trump from the mess that he created.

Yael Lempert, former US ambassador to Jordan, told the Financial Times that the US was outplayed. “The Iranians are experienced negotiators and they brought teams of experts with them who knew these issues inside and out, and so unilaterally put our side at a disadvantage.”

That’s what happens when one applies a hatchet to the State Dept., which has lost 20 percent of its staff since Trump took office for the second time.

Team US relies on guys like real estate maven Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and JD to cut deals rather than shape foreign policy. God help us all.