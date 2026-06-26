Jenn Kettnich

Jenn Kettnich, who has more than 15 years of financial communications experience, has joined Liftoff Mobile as VP-investor relations following completion of its recent IPO.

She goes to the Redwood City, CA, performance marketing company from Mattel, where she served as VP and head of IR, leading the company's engagement with analysts and institutional investors.

Prior to Mattel, Kettnich spent more than ten years at the Walt Disney Company, holding a senior role in IR, in addition to positions in the corporate finance and treasury departments.

“Jenn brings a rare combination of experience from two of the most closely watched consumer brands in the world,” said Tarek Kutrieh, CEO of Liftoff.. “Her track record building trust with analysts and institutional investors will be invaluable as we deepen our relationships with the investment community and sharpen how we tell Liftoff's story in this next chapter as a public company.”

Liftoff went public in June, pricing its shares at $23 each. They currently trade at $22.66.