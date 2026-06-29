Joele Frank represents LXP Industrial Trust as the logistics giant agrees to be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Trust for $5.2B in cash.

LXP is one of largest owners of warehouses and logistics facilities in the US. Its 108 properties across the Sunbelt and Midwest contain about 53M sq. ft. of space.

The acquisition, according to LXP CEO Thomas Eglin, is the culmination of a strategic plan to transform the company into “pure-play industrial REIT, curate a best-in-class portfolio, and implement our development program.”

Lowell Baron, Brookfield Real Estate CEO, said the acquisition “aligns with our strategy of investing in high-quality real estate with durable cash flows and opportunities to create value through active asset management.”

LXP shareholders will receive $61.20 for each of their shares. That is a 12.3 percent premium to LXP’s 30-day volume weighted average price. The transaction is expected to close during Q4.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher partner Andrew Siegel and managing director Lucas Pers handle LXP.