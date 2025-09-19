Leslie Gottlieb

Leslie Gottlieb, who had a long history of helping nonprofits and charitable organizations tell their stories, passed away on July 15. She was 82.

Since 2017, Gottlieb had headed up LG Strategic Communications, which provided a wide range of marketing, digital and communications services. She also served as 2019 president of the Public Relations Society of America.

Before starting up LG, Gottlieb was director of marketing and communications for the Jewish Child Care Association. She was previously director of communications for Lighthouse International and director of marketing and communications for American Red Cross in Greater New York.

She also taught media relations, strategic communications, and crisis communications at New York University and Marymount Manhattan College.

“Leslie represented the best of the PR profession,” said CCNY professor emerita Lynn Appelbaum. “She was a consummate PR practitioner and was resolute in her can-do attitude. As president of PRSA NY, she brought her stellar skills and vision to her leadership role, and the chapter flourished under her deft hand.”

Henry Feintuch, president of Feintuch Communications and past president, PR World Alliance & PRSA-NY, said that “Leslie was decidedly old school but sage in her understanding and compassion for everyone around her. She will be missed by so many whose lives she touched.”

Gottlieb is survived by her sister, Beth; niece Lauren, and her husband, Cantor Daniel Singer; nephew Jason Rabinowitz and wife, Johanna; grandnephews Aiden and Ariel, and grandniece, Tessa.