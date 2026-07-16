Madeleine Boyd

The Estée Lauder Companies names Madeleine Boyd SVP, global brand communications. Most recently, she served as global SVP, beauty & wellness at Together Group,a collective of creative consultancies, marketing and digital production studios. She was previously an SVP at luxury communications agency Karla Otto. In her new position, she will will establish and lead a newly integrated global brand communications team. “Madeleine brings a powerful combination of strategic communications expertise, cultural fluency, and a deep understanding of today’s beauty consumer,” said Estée Lauder chief communications & public affairs officer Meridith Webster.

Erik Schneberger

Cohen & Steers, a global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, names Erik Schneberger as EVP, chief marketing officer. Schneberger joins the firm from American Century Investments, where he also served as CMO. Before that, he was SVP, head of marketing at OppenheimerFunds. At Cohen & Steers, Schneberger will lead the firm's global marketing department, overseeing all marketing initiatives across distribution channels and regions worldwide. “With markets providing meaningful tailwinds for real assets, we are now entering our next phase of growth with strong momentum,” said Cohen & Steers CEO Joseph Harvey. “Erik's experience will help us build on that momentum—evolving our brand, amplifying our global presence, and sharpening how we inform and educate clients and investors around the world."

Brenda Raphael

CooperVision, a contact lens company, brings on former Bayer VP Brenda Raphael as vice president of marketing, Americas. Most recently, she worked as a marketing and business consultant at business strategy consultancy BLGR, advising organizations on brand transformation, growth strategy and commercialization. She previously held senior marketing and brand management posts at Novartis and Pfizer. In her new role, Raphael will oversee marketing efforts aimed at supporting the company's growth strategy along with enhancing engagement with customers and contact lens wearers. "Her ability to translate customer insights into growth-driving strategies will be instrumental as we continue to elevate our marketing impact,” said CooperVision president Steven Robins.