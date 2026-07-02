Teneo Strategy has a six-month $3.9M pact to prep Türkiye for the the United Nations climate change conference that it will host at Antalya from Nov. 6 through Nov. 30.

The firm will provide the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of the Republic of Turkiye with an overall communications strategy.

According to the contract, Teneo is to “ensure that communications directed toward national and international target audiences throughout the COP31 process are conducted in a holistic, consistent, and effective manner; to contribute to the accurate development and delivery of messages related to the conference; to support the effective management of relationships with media and stakeholders; and to ensure that communication processes progress in a planned and coordinated manner.

The scope of work includes establishing the communication structure and management; the preparation of media coverage and perception analyses; contribution to the development of the COP31 narrative and external messaging framework; the development of an agenda and issue management approach; the preparation and review of priority communication materials; campaign planning; and the provision of support for media relations programs as well as media and presentation training activities.”

Teneo’s eight-member COP31 team includes a trio of senior managing directors.

They are Padraic Riley, who worked on COP29 in Azerbaijan, Ed Cropley, former Reuters editor/reporter, and Christopher Lauwerys, head of ESG for Asia/Pacific.