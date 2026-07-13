PAN adds invoice lifecycle management platform Basware to Its client roster and PANBlast, the agency’s division dedicated to emerging B2B SaaS and AI brands, picks up ChurnZero, which consolidates product, CRM and engagement data into one workspace. PAN will support Basware with integrated PR, original research and executive thought leadership, leveraging proprietary data to provide timely points of view extending across media relations and executive platforms. For ChurnZero, PANBlast will provide quarterly PR planning backed by a real-time dashboard, proactive and reactive pitching to national and trade media, and rapid response tied to trending conversations. “We chose PAN because of their creativity and data-driven approach, as well as their focus on non-traditional outlets and LLM visibility. We needed a storytelling partner who can help us articulate what that means and change how people think,” said Basware global head of PR & Communications Abs Hassanali. ChurnZero senior director, communications and brand Heather Philbin, Senior Director, Communications and Brand at ChurnZero, noted that PANBlast operates “as a true extension of our marketing team, driving the earned media strategy that increases the visibility and impact of our story.”

KTA Media Group is appointed agency of record for Forest Forward, a South Dallas nonprofit community revitalization organization. The agency will oversee strategic communications, media relations, executive visibility, crisis communications, thought leadership, special events publicity and integrated public relations efforts designed to elevate awareness of Forest Forward's mission and its transformational work throughout South Dallas. The partnership comes as Forest Forward prepares for the reopening of the historic Forest Theater this fall. "KTA Media Group brings both the expertise and the passion to help elevate our mission and engage audiences who share our vision for this community," said Forest Forward CEO Elizabeth Wattley.

prsuade, a Brooklyn based firm that works with clients in the financial, consumer and lifestyle sectors, is named PR shop for açaí bowl and smoothie brand SoBoL. The agency will lead media relations, creative campaign ideation, thought leadership, and strategic communications for the company. SoBoL operates in states including North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Virginia and Florida. Its locations feature what the company calls a “surf-centric atmosphere.”