Guidepost Strategies has signed on to represent the presidential administration of Romania in its efforts to consolidate the national security of the country and strengthen its relations with the US.

The DC-based firm is headed by partners Marie Sanderson, who was chair of Women for Trump, and Jennifer Porsche, former aide to Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Working as a subcontractor to Eversheds Sutherland, which has a $3.4M six-month pact with Romania, Guidepost may provide strategic counsel, tactical planning, government relations assistance, stakeholder engagement, as well as preparing briefing materials and conducting outreach to US government officials, think tanks and academic institutions.

The key issues revolve around trade, direct investment, energy security and diplomatic cooperation.

Guidepost’s four-month contract, which went into effect July 15, calls for a $400K fee. Sanderson heads the Romanian effort.