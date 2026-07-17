Sallie Poggi

Lucas Public Affairs, a Sacramento-based firm, adds Sallie Poggi, who has worked at both FleishmanHillard and APCO, to its leadership team as VP. Most recently, Poggi was chief communications officer at the University of the Pacific. Before that, she served as executive director of strategic communications at the University of California, Davis. At FH, she was a managing supervisor, and she served as a manager at APCO. At Lucas Public Affairs, Poggi will lead the firm’s digital strategy practice and take senior responsibility for the firm’s market positioning and thought leadership. “The addition of Sallie to our bench of strategists ensures that LPA is thoughtfully growing to meet our clients’ new and complex communications challenges with creativity and deep understanding of the digital landscape,” said LPA founder and CEO Donna Lucas. Public Policy Holding Company owns Lucus Public Affairs.

Melissa Butler

Allied Universal, a security and facility services company, brings on Melissa Butler as VP of communications. Butler joins Allied Universal from Burson, where she served as vice president. She was previously a VP at Hill+Knowton. Earlier in career, Butler held account positions at Cohn & Wolfe (now Burson) and Ruder Finn. In her new post, she will lead internal and external communications across North America, leading Allied Universal’s corporate communications, public relations, social media, executive messaging and crisis communications. "Her expertise in combining reputation management, data analytics, artificial intelligence and creative storytelling will be invaluable as we continue to elevate how we share the Allied Universal story, " said Allied Universal global chief communications and investor relations officer Lasse Glassen.

Stuart Martin

Talk Shop Media, a firm that operates in Canada and the U.S., specializing in public relations, corporate communications and social media, promotes Stuart Martin to managing director of its U.S West Coast operations. Martin, who has been with the agency since 2019, most recently was business director in Los Angeles. He previously helped service and build out the agency’s work across tech, non-profit and arts and culture accounts in Canada. As managing director, he will continue to lead U.S. client strategy, business development, and team growth, with a focus on expanding Talk Shop Media's presence across key sectors and deepening its cross-border capabilities for clients looking to grow on both sides of the border. "He's built real relationships, won meaningful clients, and perhaps most importantly, figured out how to deliver integrated work across two markets that are more different than people assume," said Talk Shop Media co-founder, chief revenue officer and partner Katie Dunsworth-Reiach.