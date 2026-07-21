Ed Harnaga

Ed Harnaga, who most recently served as SVP, chief marketing and communications officer at Pfizer, joins Vantage Data Centers, which provides hyperscale data center campuses, in the chief marketing and communications officer spot.

Before joining Pfizer, Harnaga was senior managing director and director of healthcare and life sciences in FTI Consulting’s strategic communications segment and EVP in the corporate advisory group at Ruder Finn.

At Pfizer, he led the company’s global communications across corporate reputation, media relations, executive communications, digital and social media, branding and stakeholder engagement.

In his new post, Harnaga will lead Vantage’s global marketing and communications organization, with responsibility for brand strategy, corporate reputation, public relations, executive communications and regional marketing across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, reporting to Jeff Tench, executive vice president.