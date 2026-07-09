Taylor launches "Earn Everything," a repositioning that is intended to reflect both its heritage and its emphasis on relevance that is earned, not bought. The new positioning is rolling out across Taylor's website, thought leadership, marketing materials and client engagements throughout the second half of 2026. Taylor, which has its roots in sport, says that its focus is on incorporating “earned thinking” into every discipline—from public relations and social media to creator partnerships, experiential marketing, owned content and paid amplification.

"Earn Everything' is our rallying cry, but it's also our accountability standard," said Taylor CEO & managing partner Maeve Hagen. “Every brief, every idea, and every relationship has to prove its value. We believe the best brands think more like great athletes: they prepare relentlessly, respect their audience, never assume they've won and wake up every day ready to earn it all over again."

The Net Zero Conference, which takes place on October 8 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, will convene climate leaders to re-envision the built environment and inspire a net zero future. Hosted by environment consultant Verdical Group, the conference has engaged cleantech communications veteran and sustainability storyteller Kathy Berardi as this year’s official PR and media partner. Berardi will also lead a panel on “The Net Zero Stories That Landed,” a moderated conversation bringing together journalists that cover net zero stories to explore how climate coverage has evolved, what it takes to make these stories land with a broad audience, and where the most important reporting is happening right now. “As a communications professional working at such a critical time to fight climate change with education and trusted information, I was motivated to help bring the perspective of the journalists to the platform of the Net Zero Conference,” said Berardi.

Kite Hill launches Kite Hill Integrated Comms Intelligence, a client reporting framework that incorporates AI and custom workflows to give brands a holistic view of their communications performance across PR, owned and social media, search and AI search visibility. The new offering is targeted at B2B and tech companies that want communications programs measured against real business outcomes rather than clip counts alone. Its multi-dimensional view tracks performance across four interconnected layers: earned media, social and owned, AI search visibility and AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and outcomes Iintelligence: The connective thread that ties narrative traction and channel performance directly to real business results. “We have been making significant progress behind the scenes to thoughtfully integrate AI into our workflows, building custom systems and skills that give our team more time for what matters most,” said Kite Hill founder & CEO Tiffany Guarnaccia.

(L-R) Panelists Courtney Rhodes, Alexandra Bradley, Colleen Gallagher, CEO of OnWrd & UpWrd and former WWPR president (moderator), and Jeanne Metzger. Photo Credit: Vanessa French

The Washington Women in Public Relations hosted “How Associations Lead with Strategic Storytelling,” which examined how associations can build trust, communicate through uncertainty, and position communications as a strategic business function, on July 16 at Avoq's rooftop in Washington, D.C. The event, moderated by Colleen Gallagher, CEO of OnWrd & UpWrd and former WWPR president, focused on how association communicators can navigate political polarization, misinformation, AI disruption, and evolving member expectations while maintaining credibility and advancing organizational goals. Panelists encouraged communications leaders to prioritize authentic member stories, use audience research to guide messaging, strengthen relationships with journalists, and evaluate communications based on meaningful business outcomes rather than vanity metrics.