Jonas Neihardt

DGA Group has added Jonas Neihardt as a senior advisor to bolster its hospitality, travel and tourism offering.

Neihardt is the former senior VP-government affairs at Hilton, where he helped expand the company’s global footprint to more than 100 countries and strengthened its position on key social and industry initiatives.

During his 11-year stint at Hilton, Neihardt led global advocacy efforts on public policy affecting corporate growth, market expansion and industry competitiveness.

Prior to Hilton, Neihardt also had an 11-year run at Qualcomm as VP-government affairs, working to position it as the leader in the wireless communications space.

He joins DGA from Eastport Strategies, the government relations consultancy that he founded in 2020 to serve companies, private equity and venture capital firms.

DGA partner Paul Ansah noted that the hospitality sector is increasingly shaped by geopolitical developments, regulatory change and evolving expectations.

“Jonas’ unique combination of industry experience, policy expertise, and global perspective will enhance our ability to help clients manage risk, engage stakeholders, and pursue growth around the world,” he said.