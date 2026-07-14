Walt & Company, a Silicon Valley tech public relations and social media agency, is named PR agency of record by Sabre, an AI-native technology company backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. The agency will support corporate communications and media relations efforts to elevate the Sabre executive leadership and market positioning as the company expands across travel technology, AI, retailing, hospitality and airline operations. Sabre’s platform enables airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. “Partnering with Walt & Company strengthens our collective communications team as we help our customers, investors and the broader market," said Sabre head of global public relations Cassidy Smith-Broyles.

Trevelino/Keller adds Kawneer, an American manufacturer of aluminum systems for commercial construction use, to its client roster. Trevelino/Keller will provide a comprehensive marketing strategy for Kawneer. The scope of work will include strategic communications, earned and paid media, and social strategy support, helping boost awareness and drive thought leadership. Kawneer's portfolio includes curtain wall, window wall, storefront framing, doors and entrances, windows, interior framing, and overhead glazing. "We selected Trevelino/Keller for their proven expertise within the built environment sector, as well as their exceptional depth, versatility, and strategic insights for operating in today's evolving landscape," said Kawneer commercial VP Kimberly Ferro.

The Door, a part of Dolphin, is named agency of record for Palm Tree Crew, a multi-vertical lifestyle brand focused on live entertainment, hospitality, real estate, premium collaborations, and venture capital. The agency will lead strategic communications, media relations, executive visibility and brand storytelling across Palm Tree Crew's portfolio of businesses and initiatives. Palm Tree Crew has evolved beyond its music festivals to include hospitality, branded residences, golf, consumer ventures and live experiences. “As the brand continues expanding into new categories, we're excited to help tell that story and further elevate Palm Tree Crew as one of the defining lifestyle companies of this generation," said Charlie Dougiello, co-CEO of The Door and chief innovation officer, executive committee at Dolphin.