HealthImpact, which is California’s nursing workforce & policy center, wants to hire a firm to develop a three-year PR, marketing and communications service program.
HealthImpact Wants Marcom Plan
Wed., Jul. 22, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
More stories from Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Main Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
Secondary Categories: Healthcare PR, Marketing Communications
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
PB Cultural Unit Seeks PR Support
Tue., Jul. 21, 2026
|•
Addison Wants to Boost Tourism Profile
Fri., Jul. 17, 2026
|•
ND Lottery Seeks Marcom Support
Thu., Jul. 16, 2026
|•
Voilà Learning Hunts for PR Partner
Wed., Jul. 15, 2026
|•
U of Guelph Plans Pool of PR Suppliers
Tue., Jul. 14, 2026