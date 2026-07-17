Karen Laureano-Rikardsen

Sphere Entertainment Co., an entertainment holding company that owns the Sphere event venue in Nevada and New York-based regional sports network chain MSG Networks, names Karen Laureano-Rikardsen global head of corporate marketing and communications. Laureano-Rikardsen was most recently chief marketing & communications officer at financial risk solution provider Kroll. Before that, she served as CMO and chief communications officer at Cantor Fitzgerald and was previously head of communications at Credit Suisse. In addition to serving as the lead spokesperson for Sphere, Laureano-Rikardsen will lead the development and execution of global marketing and communications strategy to support the company’s growth, reputation, branding, and domestic and international expansion, reporting to Sphere president and chief operating officer Jennifer Koester. Sphere is controlled by the family of Cablevision and HBO founder Charles Dolan. “Karen brings a strong combination of global marketing and communications experience, sound judgement and proven leadership in high-profile environments,” said Koester. “She will play a vital role in shaping how we communicate our vision and innovation.”

Christina Stejskal

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation appoints Christina Stejskal as chief communications officer, a new position at the company. Stejskal worked at Fender from 2016 to 2024, exiting as VP, global communications. She was most recently senior director of global public relations at Dolby Laboratories. She launched her own consultancy, Level Up Communications, in 2024 and she has also served a senior VP and DKC. In her new position, Stejskal will lead Fender's global communications organization, overseeing brand, consumer and product communications, internal communications, executive and board communications, creator and influencer strategy and corporate reputation.

Dan Hinckley

Herringbone, a digital marketing platform backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, names Dan Hinckley head of AI. Hinckley joins Herringbone from Go Fish Digital, an AI-powered marketing agency he co-founded in 2005 and led as chief product & AI officer. He has worked with such brands as GEICO, Airbnb, Marriott and The New York Times. At Herringbone, Hinckley will lead the company’s AI strategy, developing technology and capabilities to help its clients grow faster. Founded in 2024, Herringbone brings together local digital marketing agencies, service providers, and tech-enabled solutions, focusing on businesses in the dental, legal, home services and elective medical sectors. “Dan is exactly the kind of builder we look for at Herringbone: someone who has grown and led his own AI-powered agency, delivered real results for clients, and brings real credibility as both an operator and a voice that will help shape how the industry thinks about, and uses, AI,” said Herringbone CEO Raj Ramanan.