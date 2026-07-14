Hopscotch is engaged by European space transportation company ArianeGroup and its subsidiaries, Arianespace and MaiaSpace, to strengthen the visibility of their brands and leadership teams across the media, corporate social channels and stakeholder communities in France and Germany. Hopscotch's remit includes media relations, executive thought leadership and influencer strategies for the leadership teams of all three organizations. A Franco-German company focused on civil and military space launch systems. ArianeGroup is the only European company with end-to-end expertise in ballistic missile technologies. It first launched its Ariane 6 rocket in 2024. ”We were looking for a partner with strong senior expertise and a clear understanding of our communications challenges,” said ArianeGroup communications director Sarah-Pearl Bokobza. “The team's in-depth knowledge of our sector, combined with its ability to navigate the strategic landscape in France, Germany and across Europe, made Hopscotch the natural choice,"

Redpoint signs on as agency of record for Visit Bath County, the official destination marketing organization for Bath County, VA. The agency will spearhead PR efforts to raise awareness through national and regional media outreach focusing on Bath County’s authentic tourism experiences. The primary industry for Bath County, tourism generates nearly $88 million in visitor spending annually. In addition to the Omni Homestead Resort & Spa and other boutique lodging, Bath County is known for its natural mineral springs, George Washington National Forest and a variety of outdoor experiences that include birdwatching, fishing, guided hikes, horseback riding, boating, kayaking and cycling.

Impact PR & Communications is selected to lead strategic public relations for Guardian Revival. Founded in 2019 and based in New York’s Hudson Valley region, Guardian Revival is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that works to improve the mental health and well-being of military personnel, veterans and first responders and their families, at no cost to them. Impact PR’s scope of work will include media relations, thought leadership and awareness campaigns. “We are eager to partner with Impact PR to shine a spotlight on this mission, to elevate the conversation around the need for our work and to grow our presence not just in New York’s Hudson Valley region, where we have boots on the ground, but across the country,” said Guardian Revival CEO Kim Haight.