Eben Burnham-Synder

Blue Energy, which develops modular nuclear power plants, has hired Eben Burnham-Snyder as VP-communications, a new post.

He spent eight years building the public affairs function at Houston’s Cheniere Energy, the nation’s largest producer of liquified natural gas.

Burnham-Snyder guided Cheniere through $50B in infrastructure investment, regulatory fights and international trade matters.

Earlier, he served as PA director at the Dept. of Energy, managing more than 100 staffers. Burnham-Snyder handled communications for Secretary Ernest Moniz, dealing with initiatives including the largest single energy efficiency rule, Paris climate negotiations and the Iran nuclear deal.

Chevy Chase, MD-based Blue Energy was founded in 2023. Its investors include VXI Capital, Engine Ventures, At One Ventures and Tamarack Global.