Eben Burnham-Synder

Blue Energy, which develops modular nuclear power plants, has hired Eben Burnham-Snyder as VP-communications, a new post.

He spent eight years building the public affairs function at Houston’s Cheniere Energy, the nation’s largest producer of liquified natural gas.

Burnham-Snyder guided Cheniere through $50B in infrastructure investment, regulatory fights and international trade matters.

Earlier, he served as PA director at the Dept. of Energy, managing more than 100 staffers. Burnham-Snyder handled communications for Secretary Ernest Moniz, dealing with initiatives including the largest single energy efficiency rule, Paris climate negotiations and the Iran nuclear deal.

His goal at Blue Energy is to shrug off decades of nuclear legacy and approach the subject in a fresh new way. That includes “reinvigorating the discussion about what is possible in nuclear energy at a time when people are paying attention to their energy sources like never before,” said Burnham-Snyder.

On July 16, Blue Energy announced that it received a strategic investment from the venture capital arm of Constellation, the biggest operator of nuclear power plants in the US.

Chevy Chase, MD-based Blue Energy was founded in 2023. Its investors include VXI Capital, Engine Ventures, At One Ventures and Tamarack Global.