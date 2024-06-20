Monica Caponigro & Kyle Hjelmeseth

For much of the past decade, influencer occupied a unique position within the marketing communications landscape. It generated enormous cultural impact, attracted increasing brand investment and produced measurable business results, yet many organizations still approached it as an emerging channel with caution, characterized by inconsistent pricing, long lead times and individualized relationships.

Today, the data suggests that era has ended.

New research conducted by influencer marketing agency Bobbie in collaboration with Creator talent agency G&B Digital Management points to a Creator Economy that’s entering a new stage of maturity. Their study, titled “Taming the Wild West: The New Laws of Creator ROI,” analyzes thousands of Creator partnerships between 2019 and 2025, revealing that Creator compensation is becoming more standardized, campaign timelines are accelerating and repeat brand-creator relationships are becoming more common.

These shifts signal something larger than simple market growth. They indicate that influencer marketing is evolving from a collection of one-off activations into a structured, scalable business discipline with established norms and expectations.

For communicators, marketers and agencies, that evolution carries significant implications. As the channel matures, success will depend more on building the operational infrastructure required to execute programs efficiently and at scale.

The Creator Economy's Next Phase

The Creator Economy has expanded dramatically in recent years. An estimated 200 million Creators worldwide now produce content across social platforms, building communities, shaping consumer behavior and influencing purchasing decisions across every industry*.

As a result, Creator marketing has become an increasingly important component of modern communications programs. What was once viewed as a social media tactic now sits alongside earned, paid and owned media as a core channel for reaching audiences.

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According to industry projections cited in the study, U.S. Creator Economy advertising spend is expected to reach $37 billion in 2025, representing 26% year-over-year growth**.

While those headline figures often dominate discussions about the Creator Economy, the more meaningful story is what’s happening beneath the surface: Growth alone does not indicate maturity; operational consistency does.

The study's findings suggest that influencer marketing is developing the characteristics associated with established marketing disciplines: clearer pricing structures, faster workflows, repeatable processes and long-term strategic relationships – the hallmarks of a channel that is no longer experimental.

Pricing is Becoming More Predictable

One of the strongest indicators of market maturity is the evolution of Creator compensation. According to the study, average influencer contracts increased from $3,065 in 2019 to more than $7,400 in 2025 – that’s a 95% increase over six years.

Those numbers might appear to reflect simple inflation or growing demand. But they actually represent something more significant: the emergence of a more standardized marketplace.

In influencer marketing's early years, pricing often felt arbitrary. Two Creators with similar audience sizes could command dramatically different rates. Negotiations varied widely, benchmarks were limited and many brands struggled to understand what constituted fair market value.

Today, compensation is easier to forecast and defend. That predictability benefits both sides. Brands can build Creator programs with greater confidence and budget accuracy. Creators can establish clearer pricing frameworks and negotiate from a more informed position.

Audience size, content format, licensing rights, exclusivity requirements and campaign objectives continue to influence pricing. But the channel increasingly resembles a functioning marketplace rather than an improvised negotiation.

For communications leaders seeking budget approval, that shift is particularly meaningful. Creator marketing is becoming easier to explain to procurement teams, finance departments and executive stakeholders because pricing benchmarks are becoming more transparent and consistent.

Influencer Marketing Is No Longer Category-Specific

Another important finding is that growth in Creator compensation is occurring across industries at unique speed. Technology recorded the highest compound annual growth rate in Creator contract values over the study period, but significant increases were also observed across home and family, fashion, beauty, food and beverage and entertainment sectors.

That trend reinforces a reality many marketers already recognize: influencer marketing is no longer confined to categories traditionally associated with social media culture.

While beauty and fashion helped establish the influencer playbook, Creator partnerships are now influencing purchasing decisions across every consumer-facing sector. In other words, influencer marketing has become a channel rather than a niche tactic.

Speed Has Become a Strategic Asset

If pricing demonstrates stability, operational speed demonstrates maturity. The study found that the average time between contract execution and campaign completion declined from 81 days in 2021 to 52 days in 2024 – a 36% reduction. This shift may be one of the most important findings.

Modern culture moves at extraordinary speed. Brands increasingly need content ecosystems capable of keeping pace. What once required months of coordination, approvals and production can now be executed in weeks. Improved workflows, better Creator management systems, advancements in AI and clearer expectations have streamlined collaboration across brands, agencies and Creators.

As timelines compress, teams gain the ability to execute a greater volume of partnerships within the same planning window. The study found that annual deal volume increased substantially during the period analyzed, suggesting that organizations are not merely working faster – they’re scaling Creator programs simultaneously.

Brands gaining the most value from Creator marketing are increasingly those with the infrastructure to support speed through clear briefs, efficient approval processes, organized communication systems and the right technology in place. Execution is becoming a performance driver in its own right.

The Rise of Long-Term Creator Relationships

For years, influencer marketing was largely built around one-off engagements. A brand would identify a Creator, launch a campaign, evaluate performance and move on to the next opportunity.

The research suggests that model is evolving.

While one-off partnerships still account for the majority of Creator engagements, nearly one-quarter of brand-Creator relationships in the dataset included multiple collaborations. That trend reflects a growing understanding of how influence actually works.

Consumers rarely build trust through a single interaction. Repetition creates familiarity, familiarity builds credibility and credibility ultimately drives action. Long-term Creator relationships allow brands to benefit from that dynamic.

They also deliver practical advantages. Repeat partnerships reduce onboarding costs, improve creative alignment and streamline campaign management. Creators gain a deeper understanding of brand messaging, while brands gain confidence in content quality and performance expectations.

For brands, this shift mirrors a broader trend across communications disciplines. Sustainable performance increasingly comes from relationship building rather than transaction-based engagement.

The strongest Creator programs today often combine both approaches: one-off activations for testing and discovery with longer-term partnerships with Creators who demonstrate strong audience alignment and business impact.

Bigger Isn't Always Better

Not surprisingly, larger Creators generated significantly higher total revenue from brand partnerships. Mega Creators with one million+ followers earned an average of $473,000 in annual partnership revenue within the study sample.

But the data also revealed a counterintuitive pattern: as audience size increased, revenue efficiency declined. Smaller and mid-tier Creators generated substantially higher revenue per thousand followers than larger Creators, suggesting that influence does not scale proportionally with reach.

For marketers, this reinforces an increasingly accepted reality: audience size alone is an incomplete measure of value.

Large Creators remain powerful tools for driving awareness and reach. However, smaller Creators often deliver stronger engagement rates, deeper audience trust and greater efficiency in conversion-focused campaigns.

Creator partnerships shouldn’t be evaluated through follower counts. The more sophisticated approach is to align Creator selection with business objectives. Reach-oriented campaigns may require large audiences. Conversion-focused initiatives may benefit from highly engaged niche communities.

Access Is No Longer the Advantage

The most important conclusion from the study is that Creator access is no longer a competitive differentiator. Discovery platforms, talent agencies and Creator marketplaces have made access relatively ubiquitous.

The organizations that outperform competitors are increasingly those that execute better.

Operational excellence becomes the defining factor separating successful programs from mediocre ones. That includes strategic planning, Creator selection, benchmarking, briefing, approvals, measurement and relationship management.

Influencer marketing is no longer new. It’s become a firmed-up infrastructure and has solidified its place in the marketing mix.

***

Monica Caponigro is Managing Director at The Bobbie Agency. Kyle Hjelmeseth is Founder & CEO of G&B.

Source for all dataset figures in this report: G&B proprietary partnership data, 2019 to 2024, with timelines for 2021 to 2024, plus G&B revenue-by-tier snapshot, 2025, N=94.

*https://www.goldmansachs.com/insights/articles/the-Creator-economy-could-approach-half-a-trillion-dollars-by-2027

**https://www.iab.com/insights/2025-Creator-economy-ad-spend-strategy-report