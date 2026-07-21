Jim Secreto

Jim Secreto, a senior White House, Senate, Commerce Department and Treasury Department official in the Biden administration, joins Narrative Strategies as managing director.

Secreto was most recently deputy chief of staff to Secretary Gina Raimondo at the Department of Commerce, where he helped manage its technology portfolio.

Before that, he served as special assistant to the President for legislative affairs, leading Senate confirmation strategy for presidential nominees. Earlier in his career, he was Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) top investigator during the first Trump administration, as well as chief investigative counsel to ranking member Tom Carper (D-DE) on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

At Narrative Strategies, Secreto will advise clients navigating complex public affairs, as well as regulatory and reputational challenges.

“Jim has operated at the center of major policy, regulatory, and political debates, bringing a rare combination of expertise that will be invaluable in an increasingly contentious environment,” said Narrative CEO and founding partner Ken Spain.