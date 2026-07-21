(L-R) Hannah Williams, Nigel Howard

DGA Group appoints Hannah Williams and Nigel Howard as senior advisors based in London. Williams has run her own consultancy, Hannah Williams PR, since 2018. She has also served as director of technology at both Zeno Group and Grayling. Her work spans executive profiling, strategic messaging, thought leadership and reputation management. Howard currently serves as chair of the UK Industry NATO Forum, where he advises leading defense contractors and works closely with Alliance stakeholders, national delegations, and multinational capability initiatives to provide strategic insight into NATO policy and priorities. Their appointments deepen DGA’s expertise across strategic communications, reputation management, geopolitics, defense and security. “The best advisors bring substantive expertise rooted in first-hand experience and the ability to turn insight into action,” said Katherine Morgan, Head of UK and Managing Partner for Europe at DGA Group. “Hannah and Nigel bring that combination, helping clients anticipate risk, make informed decisions, and execute with confidence.”

Tirzah VanDamme

Gagen McDonald, an APCO company, names Tirzah VanDamme as senior director on its AI & digital transformation team. VanDamme joins Gagen MacDonald from Microsoft, where she was most recently global go-to-market sales & strategy lead, advising federal agencies, nonprofit organizations, global institutions and enterprise clients on AI strategy, adoption and transformation. She also brings leadership experience from the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, where she served in operational, planning and command roles spanning aviation, special operations and technology-focused organizations. In her role at Gagen MacDonald, VanDamme will lead AI adoption and digital transformation initiatives for clients, helping organizations move from experimentation to responsible adoption at scale. “Tirzah's experience helping organizations navigate complex change makes her uniquely positioned to help our clients realize the full value of AI,” said Gagen MacDonald global president Hillary Goodman

Sarah Bast

OptimizeRx Corp., a provider of healthcare technology solutions, appoints Sarah Bast as CMO. Bast joins the company from Publicis Health Media, where she served as EVP, investment marketplace. She has guided marketing strategy for such life sciences companies as Lilly, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. In her new post, Bast will lead OptimizeRx's marketing strategy, brand positioning and go-to-market initiatives. "She has spent her career helping life sciences brands solve complex marketing challenges and understands firsthand how healthcare marketers can reach providers more effectively.," said OptimizeRX CEO Steve Silvestro.