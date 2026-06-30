C Street Advisory Group provides strategic communications support to Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. as it acquires The Pep Boys—Manny, Moe & Jack Holding from Icahn Automotive Group for $700M in cash.

White Plains-based Mavis ranks as one of North America’s largest independent tire and vehicle providers with more than 3,600 retail locations.

Its brands include Mavis Discount Tire, Mavis Tires & Brakes, Midas, Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Brakes Plus, Tire Kingdom, NTB (National Tire & Battery), Town Fair Tire and Tuffy.

Founded in 1921 by three Navy veterans, The Pep Boys—Manny, Moe and Jack has nearly 800 auto service locations.

“Pep Boys is one of the most well-respected names in the automotive aftermarket, and we look forward to welcoming it into the Mavis family of brands," said David Sorbaro, co-CEO of Mavis.

Carl Icahn expects The Pep Boys will benefit from the “inevitable economies of scale and from the great experience of the Mavis team in this industry.”

Icahn Enterprises retains ownership of the AAMCO Transmissions and Precision Tune Auto Care businesses.