Brandon Cooke

BarkleyOKRP has named Brandon Cooke chief marketing and growth officer. Cooke joins the agency from FCB Global, where he was most recently global chief marketing officer and international affiliates lead, heading up its growth strategy. Prior to FCB Global, he held senior leadership roles at Grey and mcgarrybowen (now Denstu Creative). In his new post, Cooke will oversee BarkleyOKRP's marketing, communications, brand and new business teams across its four U.S. offices, reporting directly to CEO Katy Hornaday. “Our criteria is pretty simple: incredible talent and no ego in sight. Brandon absolutely lives up to that bar,” said Hornaday.

Melissa Figueroa

Calkin Public Affairs brings on Melissa Figueroa as an SVP, leading client accounts and the firm's transportation practice. Figueroa was most recently director of communications and public affairs at government relations firm Shaw Yoder Antwih Schmelzer & Lange. She was previously chief of strategic communications at the California High-Speed Rail Authority. "Melissa's deep experience in media, communications, and transportation policy, combined with her commitment to developing the next generation of talent, makes her an important new member of the team," said Calkin PA chief client officer Richard Stapler. “She is both unflappable and highly focused in a crisis and brings steady leadership and vision to public-facing projects and issues.”

Kaitlyn Arena

L3Harris Technologies promotes Kaitlyn Arena to VP, global communications. Arena has been with L3Harris since 2020, most recently serving as senior director, external communications. She was previously manager, external communications at Lockheed Martin. In her new role, Arena will lead L3Harris's global communications strategy and continue partnering with senior leaders to strengthen reputation and drive business growth. She oversees a team of more than 100 communications and marketing professionals and is focused on media relations, brand strategy and marketing, executive thought leadership, digital communications and creative services.