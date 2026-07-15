Stagwell is acquiring QStrauss Consulting, an Adobe implementation and consulting firm based in Colombia. QStrauss Consulting will join Stagwell’s Code and Theory Network, expanding its global footprint and team of Adobe experts. The firm works with such global brands as Walmart, BBVA, Santander, Grupo Salinas, OXXO and Bimbo to help them drive measurable impact from Adobe platforms. The acquisition further extends the Code and Theory Network’s global footprint, building on its recent growth in the MENA region. It also reinforces Code and Theory’s relationship with Adobe. Code and Theory recently announced a three-year co-development agreement with Adobe to build industry-specific solutions that combine Adobe’s platforms with Code and Theory’s creative and technology expertise. “This acquisition gives us more global reach, talent and ability to do things that haven’t been done before,” said Dan Gardner, Co-Founder of Code and Theory

Tayeh Capital Group, a private equity firm dedicated to building value in middle-market professional and industrial services companies comes on as the first institutional investor in Council Advisors. TCG is partnering with CA’s founders and management team through a majority investment. CA is a founder-led, C-suite advisory firm that has served CEOs, executives, boards and investment firms for more than 20 years. It includes advisories SSA & Company and The Miles Group, as well as strategic communications firm High Lantern Group. CA’s practice groups will continue to operate under their existing brand names and leadership teams. “At a time where change is the only constant, it is more important than ever for C-Suite executives to have a trusted advisor who can help them see around corners and position their teams for success,” said TCG co-founder and managing partner Dave Tayeh. “Council Advisors has achieved just that.”

Go Social and Morpheus Brand Consulting release a new study in the run-up to National Rum Day on August 16, showing how rum brands are represented across AI-powered consumer discovery. The Rum Signals Audit analyzed AI responses to consumer rum questions across leading generative AI platforms, evaluating brand visibility, recommendation patterns and the sources shaping AI-generated answers. The analysis found that AI organizes the rum category around distinct consumer needs and occasions rather than just traditional brand awareness, creating new opportunities and challenges for brands seeking visibility. It also finds that brand awareness does not guarantee AI visibility, with some brands performing strongly in specific use cases but registering lower visibility across the broader range of rum-related questions. “The opportunity is to create a clear, memorable brand narrative and then get third-party sources to repeat it, whether that’s an editorial mention, a creator review or a conversation on Reddit,” said Morpheus Brand Consulting founder Jeremy Murrell

Catalytic Agency, a Cambridge, MA-based independent communications agency and creative studio, celebrates its fourth anniversary with a refreshed website and new agency reel. The reel showcases Catalytic’s work with innovators across the biotech, biopharma, health technology and wellness sectors. Catalytic leverages earned media, executive visibility and creative storytelling to help clients communicate complex ideas. “Four years ago, we set out to build a different kind of agency—one that combines strategic thinking, creativity and deep industry expertise to help healthcare innovators navigate critical moments," said Catalytic co-founding partner Lisa Gulledge. "Our refreshed website and new agency reel reflect the work we do and the partnerships we build with clients.”