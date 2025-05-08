Makovsky & Co. officially ended its operations on June 30 after a 47-year run as an independent New York-based firm.

Founded by Ken Makovsky, the firm at its peak had about 100 staffers serving approximately 1,000 clients.

The firm’s website includes a quote from Makovsky: “I founded Makovsky nearly 50 years ago to actualize the belief that communications is a sacred trust—be it between a company and its employees, shareholders, customers, industry peers or to the broader market.”

It also includes a thank-you directed to “every client who placed their confidence in us, every employee who dedicated their talent, and every partner who contributed to our journey.”

In 2025, Makovsky received the Arthur W. Page Society Distinguished Service Award for advancing the field through leadership, innovation, mentorship and ethical practice.