Alfred Leach

Leach Advisors, which launched in 2018, has rebranded as Throughline Communications.

CEO Alfred Leach said every organization has a throughline, which is a clear narrative that connects its strategy, leadership and reputation.

“Our role is to help clients define that narrative and communicate it effectively during the moments that matter most, whether they're navigating growth, disruptive change, a crisis or an opportunity,” he said.

Throughline has three core client groups: corporations and nonprofits; legal counsel; and economic development organizations.

The Raleigh-based firm has offices in Charlotte, Columbia (SC) and New York.