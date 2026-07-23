Veracelle Vega

Veracelle Vega, who has more than 25 years of human resources and operations experience, has joined SKDK as COO.

She will work with CEO Doug Thornell and CFO Dylan St. Agathe to execute SKDK’s corporate vision, oversee talent and scale its capabilities to serve clients.

Earlier in her career, Vega spent a decade at News Corp. and 21st Century Fox leading the human resources effort.

She also did a five-year stint as human resources specialists at the Social Security Administration.

Vega held people & culture positions at Madison Logic, Clarifai, Resident, Boxed Camp and joins the Stagwell unit from Prose.

Thornell called Vega “a proven operations leader with a track record of helping companies adapt, grow, and scale for success.”