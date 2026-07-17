Isabel Guzman

Global Situation Room’s latest Reputation Risk Index says that the Iran War has overtaken artificial intelligence as the top reputational risk for companies. According to the index, the economic and political fallout from the conflict has resulted in unreliable supply chains and increased costs. In addition, a heightened level of uncertainty has kept executives from making decisions on issues ranging from hiring to major investments. Another major change in the reputational landscape is that executives are increasingly being exposed to more than one risk at a time. Armed conflict, artificial intelligence and political pressure are often all on the radar at the same time, with company leaderships having to respond to forces that they have little control over. “Armed conflict is feeding cyberattacks, AI is accelerating fraud, and political pressure is reshaping how organizations operate under scrutiny,” said Global Situation Advisory Council Isabel Guzman. “These risks can no longer be managed in isolation, and resilience in 2026 will belong to leaders who can act before crisis finds them.:

RKD Group, a fundraising and marketing services ﬁrm that works with mission-driven organizations, acquires creative agency Whiteboard. The agency will continue operating under the Whiteboard brand while collaborating with RKD's fundraising, analytics, creative, and client teams. The partnership will formally debut at Bridge Conference, which runs from July 29 to 31 in DC this week, goes into eﬀect immediately. As part of the acquisition, Whiteboard co-founder Eric Brown will become CMO of RKD Group. "Mission-driven organizations must deal in eye-catching, thoughtful creative that delivers impact," said Kevin Jones, CEO of RKD Group. "Whiteboard brings exceptional creative acumen and strategic thinking that will bolster the deep philanthropic expertise RKD Group already oﬀers clients."

The Public Relations Collective launches. It is a nationwide alliance of senior-level public relations and communications professionals who worked at global agencies and major U.S. brands before establishing independent PR consulting practices. The alliance says it will work to provide organizations with access to the depth, reach and specialized expertise of a national agency without the layers, staffing handoffs, fixed team structures and overhead commonly associated with traditional agency models. Engagements may include full-service agency support, project-based assignments, ongoing strategic counsel, fractional communications leadership, embedded team support or fully integrated cross-functional programs. “Our members bring deep experience, specialized expertise and established working relationships,” said TrizCom PR president & CEO Jo Trizila. “That allows us to build the right team quickly while giving clients direct access to the professionals accountable for the strategy, execution and results.”