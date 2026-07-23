Brad Hiranaga

Masco Corporation, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded home improvement and building products, names Brad Hiranaga CMO, a newly created role. Hiranaga was most recently SVP, global brand, experience & design at Marriott International. He was previously chief brand officer at outdoor brand Cotopaxim and held a range of executive positions, including CMO, at General Mills. At Masco, Hiranaga will lead the company’s enterprise brand growth strategy, overseeing marketing, commercial excellence, digital acceleration and customer capabilities. “His combination of strategic vision, commercial leadership and customer-first thinking makes him the ideal leader to help strengthen our capabilities and accelerate Masco’s next phase of growth,” said Masco president and CEO Jon Nudi.

Denise Karkos

Unisport Soccer, a digital soccer-focused platform, appoints Denise Karkos as global CMO. Karkos was most recently chief e-commerce officer at Dick's Sporting Goods. She was previously CMO at both Sirius XM and TD Ameritrade. In her new post, Karos will lead both the global marketing functions and the North America marketing organization. She is tasked with leading brand marketing and content creation, social media and influencer marketing, creative, data & analytics, market intelligence and strategic partnerships. "Denise's proven ability to scale iconic consumer brands and build high-performing, data-driven marketing organizations makes her the right leader to drive Unisport's next chapter," said Unisport North American CEO Michael O'Connor.

Josh Moquin

Snapshot, a Nashville-based marketing agency that works with behavioral health, industrial and professional services organizations, promotes Josh Moquin to president. Moquin has been with the agency since 2016, most recently serving as VP, operations. He has also held leadership roles in the agency’s sales and accounts management units. “Josh understands every corner of this business because, at some point, he’s been the person in that seat,” said Mark Scrivner, CEO of Snapshot. “He can translate what a client actually needs into something our team can do.”