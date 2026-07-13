Manchester Trade is working to promote US investment in the minerals-rich Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has been battling an ebola outbreak.

The DC-based firm, which does not yet have a written agreement with the DRC, is working with the country’s Agency for the Steering, Coordination and Monitoring of Agreements.

That’s the supervisory body response for oversight of DRC pacts with partners.

The Trump Administration helped broker the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity, which is designed to end the conflict between Congo and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

Manchester Trade president Stephen Lande oversees the DRC work. He is a ten-year veteran of the US Trade Rep Office, a stint that including overseeing pacts with developing countries.