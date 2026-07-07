Manchester Trade is working to promote US investment in the minerals-rich Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The DC-based firm, which does not yet have a written agreement with the DRC, is working with the country’s Agency for the Steering, Coordination and Monitoring of Agreements.

That’s the supervisory body response for oversight of DRC pacts with partners.

The Trump Administration helped broker the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity, which is designed to end the conflict between Congo and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

Earlier this month, the White House barred Americans who were recently in the DRC, which is battling an Ebola outbreak, from returning to the US unless they spent 21 days in a third country.

Manchester Trade president Stephen Lande oversees the DRC work. He is a ten-year veteran of the US Trade Rep Office, a stint that including overseeing pacts with developing countries.

His firm has done work for African nations, such as Kenya, Zambia, Botswana and Ghana.