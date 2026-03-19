Michelle Rodriguez

For most of the last decade, travel marketing rewarded a specific formula. Aerial drone footage at golden hour. An influencer walking toward the camera in flowing linen against a backdrop that could be anywhere. A press release promising an "unforgettable journey" to a "hidden gem." It worked, for a while, because audiences hadn't yet learned to recognize the formula, and editors still had an appetite for polished imagery to fill their pages.

That formula has expired. Not because the execution got worse. Because the audience got smarter, and so did the editors, deciding what earns coverage.

The cost of looking like everyone else

Call it the authenticity tax: the price brands pay when their content is technically excellent but interchangeable. The visuals are flawless, the messaging is on-brand, and none of it sticks, because the viewer has seen this exact shot, this exact phrase, this exact "journey" a hundred times before, attached to a hundred different destinations.

The tax shows up in a few predictable ways. Engagement on owned channels flattens even as production quality rises. Media pitches that lean on generic superlatives get fewer responses, because editors can no longer tell from the pitch what's actually distinctive about the place or property being pitched. And increasingly, travelers themselves report a kind of pattern fatigue: they scroll past content that looks like marketing, and they actively seek out anything that doesn't.

The brands paying the highest rate of this tax are those that invested the most in the old formula. They built libraries of beautiful, expensive, fungible content, and now that content competes for attention with creators who spent a fraction of the budget but offered something that felt specific and true.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Jul./Aug. '26 Travel & Tourism PR Magazine



What "authentic" actually means (it's not what you think)

The word "authentic" gets thrown around so often in travel marketing that it's nearly lost its meaning, which is part of the problem. Brands hear "be more authentic" and respond by hiring a different kind of influencer, or shooting in a slightly grittier style, while keeping the same underlying message: come here, it's beautiful, it's special, you'll feel something.

Authenticity isn't a visual style. It's a property of the story itself. A story is authentic when it's true to that specific place, that specific person, that specific moment, and could not be copied and pasted onto a different destination without falling apart.

Here's a simple test. Take a piece of brand content, swap out the location name and a few proper nouns, and ask whether it still makes sense. If a press release about a coastal resort in Mexico would read just as smoothly if you renamed it for a coastal resort in Croatia, the content was never about the place at all. It was about a feeling the brand wanted to project, and the destination was just the backdrop.

The brands and destinations earning real traction right now are the ones whose stories fail that test spectacularly. The story is so specific to that place, that community, that moment in time, that it couldn't exist anywhere else.

The pattern PR people keep seeing

Anyone who has spent time pitching travel media has watched the same scene play out. A brand sends over a press kit: stunning photography, a fact sheet of amenities, a quote from a general manager about "world-class hospitality" and "unparalleled views." It's all true. None of it is interesting, because it's the same press kit every brand sends.

What editors are asking for instead, more and more, is access. Not assets, access. The chef who can talk for ten minutes about why a specific ingredient only appears on the menu for three weeks a year. The dive instructor who can explain how the reef changed after a particular storm. The hotel's longest-tenured employee, who has stories about the property that the marketing team has never thought to capture because they didn't seem like marketing.

This is the gap. Brands have gotten extremely good at producing polished assets and not nearly good enough at surfacing the raw material underneath those assets, the people, histories, quirks, and tensions that make a place a place rather than a category of place.

It's worth noting that this isn't a complaint about brands being dishonest. Most of the time, the polished version is true. The resort really does have stunning views. The destination really is beautiful. The problem is that "true and beautiful" describes thousands of properties and places, so it doesn't tell a reader, or an editor, anything that helps them decide this story is worth their attention over the dozens of other pitches in their inbox that week.

How travelers are responding

This shift isn't theoretical. It shows up in how people research and choose travel now. Where a decade ago a glossy hero image might have been enough to generate interest, today's traveler is more likely to keep scrolling past content that reads as an ad, and to stop on content that reads as a recommendation, even an imperfect one.

This is part of why user-generated content and creator partnerships have grown so quickly relative to traditional brand campaigns. It's not that creators are inherently more talented than professional photographers and copywriters. It's that creator content, even when it's sponsored, tends to retain a point of view, a specific reaction, an actual opinion about what was good or surprising or worth the trip. Brand content, by design, often strips that point of view out in favor of something universally appealing, which ends up being universally forgettable.

The implication for PR teams is that the goal isn't to chase the creator format. It's to bring that same quality, a retained point of view, a willingness to be specific rather than universally appealing, back into brand-originated storytelling and media outreach.

What brands need to do differently

The shift required here isn't cosmetic. It's a change in what gets prioritized, briefed, and budgeted for.

Stop briefing for the shot. Start briefing for the story. Most content briefs start with a shot list: the pool at sunset, the lobby from above, the couple on the beach. Flip the order. Start by identifying the most specific, most "couldn't happen anywhere else" story available, then figure out what visuals support that story. The shot list should follow the narrative, not replace it.

Audit the existing content library for "could be anywhere" content. Most brands have more usable, specific material sitting in their archives than they realize, old interviews, local partnerships, community ties, that never made it into the marketing rotation because it didn't fit the polished aesthetic. Before commissioning new content, look at what's already been captured and ask what got left out.

Give media people, not packages. When pitching a story, the strongest asset isn't always the photography.

It's an offer to connect a journalist directly with someone who has a real, specific story to tell, with enough lead time for the journalist to shape their own angle rather than receive a pre-packaged one.

Train spokespeople to be specific, not aspirational. A general manager who says "we're committed to sustainability" is saying nothing. One who can describe exactly what changed on property last year, what didn't work, and what they're doing differently this year is giving media something they can actually use. Specificity, including the imperfect parts, is what makes a quote quotable.

Rethink what a "press trip" is for. The traditional press trip optimizes for volume: get as many journalists as possible to see as much of the property as possible in 48 hours. A trip designed around access instead optimizes for depth: fewer journalists, more time with the people and places that make the destination distinctive, and far less pressure to fill every hour with a planned activity.

Knowing it's working

The hardest part of this shift for many brand teams is that the early signals don't always look like success in the traditional sense. A story built around a specific, smaller moment may not generate the same raw impression numbers as a sweeping campaign asset. The right signals to watch for are different: does the coverage include details that couldn't have come from a press release?

Are journalists asking follow-up questions or requesting access to the same people again for future stories? Is the content getting saved, shared, or commented on with specifics, rather than generic praise?

Those are the signs that a story has done its job, which is to make the place memorable as itself, not as an example of a category.

The advantage goes to brands that move first

None of this means abandoning production quality or walking away from visual storytelling. It means recognizing that polish is now table stakes, not a differentiator, and that the next real advantage will go to brands willing to be specific even when specific is messier than aspirational.

For PR teams, this is an opportunity. The agencies and in-house teams that can identify the genuinely distinctive stories inside a brand, rather than just executing the next round of polished assets, are the ones positioned to earn coverage in a media landscape that has grown allergic to anything that sounds like everyone else.

The authenticity tax isn't going away. But brands that understand what authenticity actually requires, specificity over polish, access over assets, story before shot, won't be the ones paying it.

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Michelle Rodriguez is Principal and Founder of 360View.