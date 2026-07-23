Keegan Pavlik

Reputation Partners appoints Keegan Pavlik as VP of AI integration & strategy, a newly created role. Pavlik was previously at Sincliar Broadcast Group, where served as lead for research & AI strategy, leading enterprise research and AI initiatives to support the company's digital portfolio across more than 90 markets. He has led product development efforts for a conversational AI platform and held research and analytics roles focused on customer insight, behavioral science, user experience, and marketing effectiveness. In his new role, Pavlik’s focus will be on identifying practical, responsible applications of AI that complement strategic counsel, creativity and human expertise." In Keegan, we found someone who brings a unique combination of research expertise, analytical rigor and AI experience that will help us and our clients stay ahead of industry change while remaining focused on the business objectives that matter most," said Reputation Partners founder and CEO Nick Kalm.

Liz Baker

TrailRunner International brings on Liz Baker as a director, based in the firm’s New York office. Baker was most recently communications manager at Yondr, a company that works to create phone-free spaces in schools, entertainment venues and workplaces. Before that, she was an account director on the public affairs and crisis team at Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, advising such clients as the Girl Scouts of the USA, Emerson Collective, Partners In Health and LaGuardia Gateway Partners. She has directed strategic communications for New York State's school cellphone ban and led parallel advocacy efforts in Texas and California, and worked at FINN Partners and Kirtzman Strategies. Before entering communications, Baker served in the Peace Corps as a preschool teacher in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Sydney Ringer

VOX Global recruits Sydney Ringer, who was most recently VP, health at Edelman, as VP in its healthcare practice. Ringer had been with Edelman since 2020, leading communications initiatives for multinational clients navigating complex regulatory and reputational environments. She developed issues management and stakeholder engagement strategies related to federal, state, and regional policy developments. Before joining Edelman, Ringer held roles at Crosscut Strategies and Teach For America. At VOX Global, she will be supporting a variety of the agency's biopharma and biotech clients, advising on corporate and public affairs projects and campaigns. "Sydney's extensive expertise in helping healthcare companies navigate complex political and regulatory environments will make her an invaluable teammate and client counselor across Omnicom's global public affairs function," said Justin Rouse, chair of VOX Global's healthcare practice.