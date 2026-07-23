CGLife, a pharma agency focused on clients who are bringing therapies for rare, specialty and hard-to-treat diseases to market, combines with AI-native agency The Considered+AI. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Considered founder David Hunt will remain CEO of the agency, as well as a major shareholder. He will also join the CG Life board. The union blends CG Life’s rare disease and precision medicine expertise with The Considered’s approach to amplifying talent through AI to commercialize therapies with greater precision, differentiation, and impact. “Rather than gradually adapting to the AI era, this acquisition demonstrates CG Life’s commitment to leading the transformation of scientific commercialization to drive greater success for our clients,” said CG Life CEO David Ormesher.

PRSA-NY announces the shortlist for the 2026 Big Apple Awards, which recognize public relations campaigns and communications professionals from across the New York metropolitan area. Winners will be honored at the 2026 Big Apple Awards Gala on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Sony Hall in New York City. Established in 1988, the Big Apple Awards honors work that delivers measurable impact and advances the communications profession. The award categories have been expanded this year to include financial communications, fintech, AI innovation, and purpose-driven campaigns. PRSA-NY has also relaunched the Ally Award, which celebrates communicators who are advancing equity, inclusion, and meaningful change. “The shortlist reflects a communications profession that’s more diverse, more strategic, and more influential than ever before, with outstanding work coming from organizations of every size and across every sector,” said PRSA-NY president Paul Cohen. Nominees, entrants and members of the NY metro PR community can now purchase tickets for the 39th Big Apple Awards. Early bird ticket rates are available for all until August 31.

The Agency East Public Relations, a Fort Lauderdale–based public relations firm that works exclusively with women business owners in the early growth stage, is expanding its practice to help women business owners get found and cited by AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Perplexity, and Claude. Its new focus centers on Answer Engine Optimization, making a brand's expertise visible and credible to AI systems. "This isn’t a new concept. Becoming visible through credible third-party sources has always been the epicenter of what we do as PR professionals, The only change is now we can finally share the spotlight with our SEO friends, instead of being seen as an expensive luxury only big companies get to have," said The Agency East PR founder Candice D'Angelo.