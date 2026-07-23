George Regan

Legendary Boston PR man George Regan is stepping down from day-to-day management of his namesake firm. The 75-year-old will remain chairman of Regan Communications Group, which he founded in 1984.

The firm has promoted Christian Nakkashian to the president-operations post. Regan noted that he has depended on Nakkashian for the past four years as his chief of staff and then general manager.

"I know how much Christian’s leadership, professionalism, and concern for his colleagues and our clients have benefited our company,” Regan said in a statement. “His many talents belie his young age, and he enjoys enormous credibility among our many clients, news outlets, and the corporate, political, and non-profit leaders who drive this region forward.”

Nakkashian, who joined the firm in 2023 from the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker, will oversee business strategy, financials, partnerships and staffing, and will oversee day-to-day management decisions.

RCG has offices in Cape Cod, Providence, Hartford, New York, Newark (DE), DC, Palm Beach and Jupiter (FL). The firm took the No. 34 slot in O’Dwyer’s rankings with 2025 fee income of $24.1M.