John Wren

Omnicom CEO John Wren reported a 7.2 percent rise in Q2 “core operations” to $6B and a 6.1 percent spurt on an organic basis.

He said momentum in the new Omnicom, which includes Interpublic, comes as clients are “consolidating more work with us because they see the competitive advantage our connected capabilities deliver.”

Wren looks to expand OMC “across new consumer engagement models in sports & entertainment, social & creator, connected commerce, and AI-driven discovery.”

On the PR front, OMC chalked up $679.1M in revenues, which represents 11.3 percent of overall revenues.

Its PR group include Weber Shandwick Collective, Mercury, Golin Ketchum, DeVries Global, FleishmanHillard, Current Group, Marina Maher Communications and Portland.