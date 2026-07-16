IMAGINE PR is appointed as the North American PR agency for Louma Country Hotel. The agency’s scope of work will include media relations, strategic partnerships, influencer engagement, events and brand activations, with a focus on strengthening brand awareness and visibility across the U.S. market. Set within 100 acres of rolling West Dorset farmland, with views of The Jurassic Coast—England's only natural UNESCO World Heritage Site—the property includes a working estate of horse stables, livestock, vegetable/fruit crops, woodlands and a 33-acre vineyard. "IMAGINE PR understands that our story isn't a marketing angle for us—it’s how the estate lives, creating a venue that's luxurious yet deeply relaxing, with countryside, farm, vineyard, and guests, all in harmony. We're looking forward to sharing that with a wider audience," said Louma Country Hotel general manager Joe Gargaro.

Meyocks is selected by the U.S. Dairy Export Council to design and produce marketing materials and communication assets across a global portfolio, spanning domestic markets and international audiences. The agency will support USDEC’s full range of business needs, from day-to-day operation materials to industry events, tradeshows and internal conferences. The U.S. Dairy Export Council is focused on helping the U.S. industry increase its global dairy ingredient sales and exports of U.S. dairy products by developing programs in market development that build global demand for U.S. dairy products, resolve market access barriers and advance industry trade policy goals. “Meyocks brings the industry knowledge, creative vision and executional expertise that we need to help us continue delivering consistent, impactful communications across our organization and around the world,” said Luke Waring, SVP, membership, communications and industry relations for the USDEC.

TEAM LEWIS is named PR agency of record for e-commerce company Lazada Malaysia, which operates under Alibaba's International Digital Commerce Group. The agency will support Lazada Malaysia’s business and brand initiatives through strategic storytelling, media engagement and on-ground activations. The agency will also work to strengthen Lazada’s engagement with consumers and sellers as well as reinforcing its positioning in Malaysia’s e-commerce market. The partnership comes as Lazada continues to introduce platform innovations, including its AI-powered shopping assistant Lazzie.