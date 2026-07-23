(L-R) Matt Lackie, Lisa Sullivan, Jake Green

Zeno Group adds Axicom execs Matt Lackie, Lisa Sullivan and Jake Green to its leadership team. Lackie, formerly global CEO of Axicom and chair of Burson's Global Technology Practice, comes on board as president, international strategy + global technology, helping to shape and advance the agency's international strategy while leading the continued evolution of its global technology business. Sullivan, formerly president of Axicom, joins as managing director, Zeno West, where she will lead the continued evolution of Zeno's West Coast business, partnering with clients across communications, marketing and innovation. Green, who was EVP, strategic planning at Axicom, joins Zeno as EVP, strategy, working to expand the agency’s ability to connect strategy, reputation, audience intelligence and business growth. "Matt, Lisa and Jake bring a strong track record of helping organizations turn communications and reputation into drivers of business success, which aligns well with Zeno's focus on helping clients navigate both what's now and what's next,” said Zeno CEO Barby Siegel.

(L-R) Michael Bessey, TIm Saunders

DGA Group promotes Michael Bessey and Tim Saunders to partner. Bessey has been with the firm since 2020, most recently as associate partner. He works with government regulators and other organizations across the Middle East to help them develop and implement evidence-based policy solutions, establish effective policy functions, and strengthen their policymaking capabilities. Before joining DGA, Bessey worked in the Congressional Research Service’s Middle East and Africa Section. Saunders was most recently, associate partner, public affairs at DGA. He was previously director of political strategy at Grayling, and worked for the UK’s previous Labour government, contributing to policy development in such areas as international climate negotiations and business policy. “Michael and Tim bring the judgment, discipline, and client focus required to advise organizations through high-stakes political, reputational, and commercial decisions,” said DGA Group CEO Prem Kumar.

Kate Bennett

DCI Group recruits former CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett as VP. Bennett joins DCI from bipartisan government relations and communications firm Invariant, where she was VP of brand strategy. During more than two decades as a journalist, she covered multiple presidential administrations, broke major national stories and authored some of CNN's most-read and widely shared reporting. At DCI, Bennett will counsel C-suite executives and clients on messaging, media relations, executive visibility, thought leadership, digital strategy and crisis communications. "She understands how stories are shaped, how leaders build credibility, and how organizations can communicate effectively,” said DCI managing partners Justin Peterson and Brian McCabe.

Norman Arjonilla

JOTO PR Disruptors promotes Norman Arjonilla to chief operating officer. Arjonilla previously served as the agency anti-PR chief of delivery & excellence at the firm. He previously held quality-control leadership roles at Blackstone Medical Services, where he helped scale national sales teams from approximately 40 to more than 70 representatives. As COO, he is tasked with overseeing the standards, policies, metrics, and workflows supporting JOTO PR's client service, media relations and delivery divisions. "Norman Arjonilla displays the exact kind of operational leadership required for an agency built on accountability, speed, and measurable outcomes," said JOTO PR Disuptors CEO and chief evangelist Karla Jo Helms.