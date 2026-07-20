ICR Inc. handles Jersey Mike’s IPO as the sandwich shop chain goes public a mere 18 months after Blackstone took it private in a $6B deal.

The public offering is set to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on July 30 and be valued in the $8B range.

The Wall Street Journal noted that private equity firms typically hold investments for longer periods before hitting the public market.

Blackstone, though, believed Jersey Mike's was “close to camera” ready for an IPO when it purchased it.

The private equity company recruited new managers such as Wingstop chief Charlie Morrison for CEO, funded expansion, added new menu items and cut expenses.

Jersey Mike’s will be one of the biggest restaurant IPOs in years.