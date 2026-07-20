Mark Penn

Stagwell reported Q2 net revenues grew six percent to $632M. Organic growth clocked in at five percent and three percent for the first half.

CEO Mark Penn said the “results demonstrate Stagwell is thriving in today's AI era.”

Stagwell’s “unique combination of software, services and engineers” powered a record $171M quarterly in net new business wins, according to Penn.

IBM, Mondelez, Heineken and Adobe ranked as key wins.

Penn expects Stagwell “to deliver double-digit growth in the second half, the lions' share of which will be organic.”

The firm reiterated its full-year eight to 12 percent net revenue growth target.

Stagwell owns SKDK, Allison, Hunter and Sloane & Co.