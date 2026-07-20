Joele Frank represents Sanara MedTech as the Fort Worth-based maker of products for surgical tissue repair is acquired by MiMedx Group for cash and stock valued at $350M.

The transaction would combine MIMEDX’s best-in-class surgical portfolio with Sanara’s technologies across collagen particulate, wound irrigation and bone fixation.

Seth Yon, Sanara CEO, said combining with MIMEDX’s broad portfolio, robust commercial capabilities and commitment to innovation will help expand existing distributor relationships while broadening its presence in the operating room.

MIMEDX CEO Joseph Capper said the addition of Sanara will accelerate his company’s double-digit growth and create an entity with more than $400M in annual revenues.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher partners Matt Sherman, Jed Repko, Mahmoud Siddig and managing director Allison Sobel handle Sanara.