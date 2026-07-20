FGS Global keeps its position at the top of the heap in Mergermarket’s rankings of the top PR advisors in M&A deals for 1H26.

Overall, FGS worked on deals with a total value of $609M in the first half of the year, easily topping second-place Joele Frank’s $452M. FGS tied with Prosek Partners in terms of deal count, with both firms coming in at 185.

Following FGS and Joele Frank on the global deal-value list were Brunswick Group ($424M), FTI Consulting Group ($166M) and Kekst CNC ($142M). The top firms also showed heathy percentage increases, with FGS up by 45.9 percent and Joele Frank up by 24.4 percent.

In terms of deal count, Joele Frank was in third place with 137 deals, with Kekst CNC (123) and H/Advisors (116) rounding out the top five. FGS and H/Advisors recorded a drop in deal count, while Joele Frank, Kekst and Prosek were up.

In the US, FGS rode a 70 percent uptick to lead the volume list, while Prosek was at the top of the deal-count list with 169.

For EMEA, Brunswick Group ranked first ($259M) in volume, with FGS coming in second at $122M. On the deal-count side, Excellera Advisory Group took the top spot, with 86 deals. FGS’s 72 deals put it in second place.

Brunswick’s $148M in deal value led that list in the UK, with FTI Consulting’s 47 deals giving it the #1 spot. In Germany, Brunswick led in deal value, and FGS was tops in deal count.

Brunswick and FGS also nabbed the top spots for APAC, with Brunswick tops in volume and FGS taking the lead in deal count.

Mergermarket’s rankings are based on its M&A deals database, using transactions over five percent or USD $50 million. The cutoff date was June 30.